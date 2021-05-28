Youth hoops camp June 14-17
A few openings remain available for the Payson High School Boys Basketball Longhorn Basketball Camp for fourth-12th grade boys and girls.
The camp is set for Monday, June 14-Thursday, June 17 at Payson High School’s Wilson Dome. Fourth-eighth graders go from 9 a.m.-noon and ninth-12th graders from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The cost is $80 per child. Walk-up registration will be held once more from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 at the dome entrance. Call Robert Mavis at 928-951-0281 for more information.
Team camp
Payson High is hosting the Longhorn Shootout Boys Basketball Camp on Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19.
A total of 20 varsity and JV teams from across the state, including Payson, will compete in 40-minute games. A three-point shootout and free-throw shootout will be held.
Fans can watch games in both the high school gym and Wilson Dome for $5 per day. Games start at 11 a.m. on June 18.