Payson’s girls soccer team improved to 2-0 with a 5-0 win at Holbrook on Monday, Sept. 10.
Autumn Lynch scored four goals and Stephanie Felix had a goal and an assist. Emma Paine and Sophia Cancino had one assist each.
“I’m proud of these girls and seeing them successfully utilize the skills they develop in practice during game time,” said first-year Longhorns coach Nathan Stoelk.
Katie Johnson stopped every shot on goal for the shutout, although most of the Roadrunners’ shots came from a distance.
“They shot about 10 times at our goal, but most of those were outside the 18 box and were pretty desperate,” Stoelk said. “Katie blocked and or caught the ball every single time.”
Payson is 4-2 overall counting its 2-2 record in the Sept. 6-7 Show Low Invitational. Tournament games don’t figure in the regular-season standings that determine the teams qualifying for the 2A state tournament.
In that tournament, Payson lost 2-0 to St. Johns, and beat Page 3-1 on Sept. 6. They beat Show Low 2-1 and lost to Snowflake 3-1 on Sept. 7.
The Longhorns host Blue Ridge at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.