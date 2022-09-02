Dexter Waterman threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Payson’s defense held host Miami out of the end zone in a 24-8 football victory on Friday night.
The Longhorns limited the 2A Vandals (1-2) to 109 yards of total offense in a rare meeting between the teams. Miami had the ball for nearly seven minutes more than Payson (27:26-20:34), but that didn't matter as the Vandals turned the ball over three times and were penalized 11 times for 97 yards.
Waterman and Hilgendorf both intercepted passes and Devonte Smith recovered a Miami fumble for the Longhorns. Smith also blocked a punt.
Caleb Marinelli ran 13 times for 88 yards to lead a Payson rushing game that netted 159 yards. Waterman competed 4 of 11 passes for 55 yards, two TDs and two interceptions.
The Longhorns improved to 2-1 heading into a Sept. 9 home game against Cottonwood Mingus.
Braden Tenney was perfect on his three extra-point kicks and tacked on a 25-yard field goal in the final quarter for the only points of the second half.
The Vandals’ lone touchdown came on a 73-yard interception return by Abram Castaneda. Miami ran for two points following a Payson penalty to pull within 14-8 with 7:29 to play in the first half.
Payson got on the board first, driving 81 yards on just five plays on its second possession. Hilgendorf snagged a 25-yard scoring strike from Waterman to cap the drive with 1:18 on the first-quarter clock.
Marinelli raced 27 yards on the first play of the drive to get the Horns to their 46 and he ran 16 more yards two plays late ahead of an Ayden Ormand 11-yard rush that set up the scoring pass.
Devonte Johnson blocked a punt on the first play of the second quarter, setting the Horns up at the Miami 5 and, two plays later, Waterman hit Ashton for the 5-yard scoring pass to make it 14-0 with 11:06 left in the first half.
Miami’s punter looked like he would put the Longhorns in a hole with a 50-yard punt thanks to a good bounce. But a 15-yard personal foul on the Vandals set Payson up at their own 48 with 2:10 left in the second quarter. The Horns drove 52-yards on eight plays, with Waterman diving over the middle from the 2 for the score with no time left in the first half.
Four of Payson’s five penalties for 56.5 yards came in the second half as tempers flared late in the game.
The game was costly for Payson as two players were hurt. Cutter Landress left the game with an injured finger and was taken to Phoenix Children’s Medical Center for surgery, according to Brian Bowman, the color analyst for KRIM-FM, which was streaming the game on YouTube and Facebook.
And the game was delayed for several minutes when Carlos Rodriguez went down with an arm-related injury and was driven off the field sitting on the back of a golf cart with Payson’s trainer.