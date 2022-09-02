FBL v SL Caleb Marinelli rushing

Caleb Marinelli, shown here on Aug. 26 against Show Low, led Payson’s rushing attack against Miami on Friday night with 88 yards on 13 carries, including some big runs to keep drives going.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Dexter Waterman threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Payson’s defense held host Miami out of the end zone in a 24-8 football victory on Friday night.

The Longhorns limited the 2A Vandals (1-2) to 109 yards of total offense in a rare meeting between the teams. Miami had the ball for nearly seven minutes more than Payson (27:26-20:34), but that didn't matter as the Vandals turned the ball over three times and were penalized 11 times for 97 yards.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you