Join Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism in partnership with Payson Golf Club’s head golf pro Sue Wieger for the Junior Golf Academy.
Two sessions are available for kids ages 12-17 for $70 per two-day session.
Session 1 is set for 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 21-Tuesday, June 22. Session 2 is from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 19-Tuesday, July 20.
Register online today at PaysonParks.com/CourseActivities.aspx?id=5&cat=1 or stop by the Parks, Recreation and Tourism office at 1000 W. Country Club Drive.