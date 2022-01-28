NOTE: This story will be updated
One down, four to go.
A Payson boys basketball team that came up on the short end of three tight battles in its first five 3A East contests, opened the second half of its region schedule looking for revenge.
Check.
The Longhorns knocked off No. 5 Holbrook 54-47 at Holbrook on Friday night to even their region record at 3-3.
And even the score.
The Roadrunners handed Payson (15-10 overall) a heartbreaking 59-54 overtime loss at Wilson Dome on Jan. 10.
The Horns have struggled late in games against the Roadrunners, Snowflake and Show Low after leading early.
On Friday, they didn’t fold.
Payson entered the game at No. 25 and on the outside looking in at the 24-team 3A state tournament.
But the Horns knew they had golden opportunities to put themselves in playoff position.
On Friday, they did just that as they’re sure to jump up several spots in the next rankings to be released on Tuesday.
That’ll be a day after they close on their home schedule with a game against Blue Ridge on Monday night.
That’s the same Blue Ridge team Payson snapped a seven-game road losing streak against in Lakeside on Jan. 14. The Yellow Jackets were 8-0 in ranking games at the time and haven’t won since.
Holbrook used its OT win in Payson to jumpstart a 3-1 region start that left it locked in a three-way tie for first with Snowflake and Show Low.
But the Longhorns knocked the Roadrunners down to 3-2 and out of the logjam atop the 3A East. Holbrook slipped to 9-2 in ranking games.
Payson improved to 3-3 in the region and 6-8 in ranking games. Add in their 9-2 record in two tournaments and the Longhorns are enjoying their best seasons in the last decade. Tournament games don't figure in the rankings that seed the state tournament bracket.
After hosting Blue Ridge, the Longhorns close the season with three road games at No. 9 Snowflake on Feb. 4, at No. 20 Show Low on Feb. 8 and at No. 35 Winslow on Feb. 11.
The Horns were coming off a convincing home court win over Winslow on Tuesday.
Now they’ve added perhaps their most impressive victory in a season that’s getting better by the week.
The Longhorns played stellar defense in the first half, holding Holbrook to just 11 points.
They led 7-6 after eight minutes and outscored the Roadrunners 18-5 in the second period to take a 25-11 lead into intermission.
The home team got its offense going in the second half, scoring 18 points in the third quarter and 17 more in the final period.
But Payson kept scoring, as well, preventing Holbrook from coming all the way back.
It was 39-30 after three quarters and the Roadrunners could get no closer than eight points until sinking a three-point basket to make it 51-45 with 1:10 to play.
But the Longhorns went 3-for-4 at the free throw line in the final minute to preserve the victory.