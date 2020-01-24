Young teams usually struggle.
Payson’s girls basketball team is young. And the Longhorns find themselves in the middle of a challenging season.
There are bright spots. But the inexperience often overshadows them.
That proved the case on Tuesday night as the Longhorns battled visiting Show Low early before the Cougars pulled away for a 47-31 victory.
The Longhorns led 13-12 after one quarter but trailed 25-16 at halftime after scoring just three points in the second quarter.
They never recovered in falling to 2-8 in the non-tournament games that count in the rankings and 0-4 in the 3A East.
“I am proud of how hard my girls work,” said Payson coach Miles Huff. “They always fight until the end and I think that shows.
“We are still a young team that is finding itself. We are improving each day. I am excited to see how we finish.”
Emmy White led the Longhorns with 10 points. Emmy Whaley and Trinity Glasscock added eight points apiece.
Show Low improved to 1-2 in the 3A East and 5-5 in non-tournament games.
Payson plays just two of its final eight games at home. The Longhorns travel to Winslow at 6 o’clock tonight before hosting Blue Ridge at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. They then face four consecutive road games before closing the home schedule against Winslow at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11. They finish the season at Blue Ridge on Feb. 14.