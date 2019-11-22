Payson’s best football season in 11 years didn’t go unnoticed by 3A East coaches.
Great performances by the players and coaching staff powered the Longhorns to an 8-3 record, their first region championship since 2008, and their first playoff berth in three years.
And the accolades are now pouring in.
Fourteen Longhorns received recognition on the All-3A East Football Team in voting by the region coaches. Nine Longhorns made the first team. Snowflake produced the second-highest number of first-teamers with six.
Junior quarterback Trevor Cline was voted 3A East Offensive Player of the Year and Bryan Burke was selected region Coach of the Year.
Joining Cline on the first team were: seniors Jesse Conway, Porter Flake, Trevor Flores, Will Howell and Kyle Shepard; juniors Connor Faust and Soto Sellis; and sophomore Mike Dominguez.
Conway was named to the first team at both receiver and kick returner.
“Few words can express how proud I am of this team,” Burke said in a Facebook post. “This group of tough and resilient young men accomplished so much more than anyone would give them credit for.”
Flake, who made the first team at linebacker, also made the second team at tight end. He was one of three Longhorns making the second team, joining senior James Watson and sophomore Travis Christianson.
Faust, who made the first team at defensive line, was also one of four Longhorns earning honorable mention for his play on the offensive line, joining senior Marques Alcorta and juniors Cyrus Krieger and Jojo Ortiz.
Burke, who guided the Longhorns to their first winning season in four years, gave credit to the players and his entire coaching staff for his award. Those coaches include: offensive coordinator Colin White, defensive coordinator Aaron Rodriguez, JV head coach Miguel Galindo, JV defensive coordinator Joe Parone and JV line coach Wyatt Richardson.
“With just six coaches in the entire program, all our JV coaches have roles on the varsity,” Burke said. “We often combined practices, so they weren’t just coaching the young kids.”
Cline spearheaded an offense that averaged 36 points a game. The big, strong junior’s work in the weight room paid dividends as he never went down without a fight, often dragging multiple defenders with him for extra yardage as he ran for 1,022 yards and 12 touchdowns on 151 carries (6.3 average). He threw for 1,876 yards and 20 TDs against five interceptions.
“What stood out with Trevor this year was his versatility,” Burke said. “He’s the best quarterback in the state.”
Cline also picked off four passes at safety.
Conway made the first team at wide receiver as a junior and made the first team at both that position and kick returner this season.
The 6-foot-1 speedster caught 30 passes for 770 yards (25.7 avg.) and 10 TDs and ran 25 times for 156 yards (6.2) and four TDs. In just two seasons, he set the PHS record for career receiving yardage.
He returned 19 kicks for 591 yards (31.1) and 14 punts for 266 yards (19.0). He led Payson in scoring with 110 points and with 1,928 all-purpose yards. Conway also led the Longhorns with five interceptions at safety.
“Jesse makes big-time electric plays,” Burke said. “He has the talent to play at a Division I (college) school, but baseball is his No. 1 sport.”
Flake made the first team for the second straight season. He was honored at linebacker, while also making the second team at tight end. He finished second on the team with 95 tackles and picked off two passes. He finished second on the team with 28 receptions for 428 yards and five TDs.
“His leadership stands out,” Burke said. “He’s the quarterback of our defense.”
At 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Howell had the physical tools to dominate on both sides of the trenches. He also had four sacks, 43 tackles and three forced fumbles at defensive end, but the left tackle made the first team as an offensive lineman for the second straight season.
“His leadership stands out,” Burke said. “He’s very committed; an extremely hard worker. He finishes blocks. He loves to be physical, running 10 yards down the field trying to bury some dude every third play or so.”
Flores was honored for his play at cornerback after tying for second on the team with four interceptions.
“Trevor is somebody I’ll be talking about for years because of his effort and physicality,” Burke said.
Faust was a force at defensive tackle. He led the Longhorns with five sacks to go with 41 tackles. He was honorable mention at offensive tackle
“Connor is a big, explosive, physical, tough, hard-working kid who rarely came off the field,” Burke said.
Shepard, a 5-foot-8, 150-pound linebacker, ranked fourth on the team with 55 tackles despite missing three games with injury. He had three interceptions and three forced fumbles.
“Kyle is our most physical player despite his size,” Burke said. “His effort stands out probably more than anybody in our program.”
Sellis made the first team for his play on the offensive line. He also started on the defensive line. “Soto is our most physical O-lineman,” Burke said. “He’s a strong kid and a phenomenally hard worker.”
Dominguez was 4-for-8 kicking field goals and 41-for-49 kicking extra points. “He made a lot of clutch kicks,” Burke said. “We call him ‘Killer Mike’ for a reason.”
Christianson led PHS with 109 tackles and four forced fumbles and added three sacks from his linebacker position. “Travis is a stud,” Burke said.
Watson, who played just one season at Payson after moving from Oregon a year ago, also started on the offensive line but was honored at defensive end where he finished third on the team with 75 tackles and forced two fumbles. “He played his best games late against heavy run teams,” Burke said.
Alcorta, who also played linebacker, was recognized at running back after rushing 67 times for 227 yards and five TDs. Krieger, who also started on the offensive line, was recognized for his play on the defensive line. Ortiz, a cornerback, had two interceptions and recovered two fumbles and forced another.