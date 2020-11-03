Payson closes the volleyball season with a non-region game at No. 22 (Friday’s rankings) Safford tonight and with a 3A East Region game at Show Low on Thursday.
The Longhorns are 8-6 overall and 5-4 in the 3A East. Show Low is 5-5 overall and 5-3 in the region, so the teams could finish tied for third in the region standings.
Show Low plays at Snowflake (13-1, 9-0) on Wednesday. The No. 2 Lobos have wrapped up their fourth consecutive 3A East championship.
Payson, No. 16 in Friday’s 3A rankings, is looking to split with Show Low after losing to the Cougars 21-25, 25-14, 19-25, 19-25 in the home finale on Oct. 27. The Longhorns lost their previous region game at Blue Ridge 1-3 on Oct. 22 after beating the Yellow Jackets 3-0 in Wilson Dome earlier this season.
Blue Ridge finished 7-3 in the region to wrap up second place.
The top eight teams in the rankings earn an automatic berth in the 16-team state tournament. Teams ranked No. 9-24 face a play-in game to reach the tournament. The top team in each of the six regions earns an automatic berth into at least the play-in round regardless or ranking.