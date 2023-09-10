Payson loses to Coconino in football Keith Morris Keith Morris Author email Sep 10, 2023 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Payson fell to 2-2 with a 42-3 football loss at 4A Flagstaff Coconino on Friday (Sept. 8). The Panthers improved to 2-0.The Longhorns open 3A East Region play at home against Fountain Hills on Friday (Sept. 15). Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +60 Multimedia Payson Bubba Nielsen Invitational and Payson Rotary Frosh.-Soph. Track Meet by Keith Morris Sports Editor Apr 18, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history The Payson School Board on Monday, Aug. 21 rejected a proposal to increase the fee for home-schooled voucher students participating in district sports programs. Do you think they should increase fees for these students? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back