The team that set the stage for Payson to become the small town wrestling capital of USA will soon be inducted into the Payson High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The HOF ceremonies are set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Mazatzal Hotel and Casino. Doors open at 5 p.m. And tickets are $30 available at ticketspicket.com. from any Hall of Fame member or at the high school.
Organizers have been working furiously to ensure festivities will be the best ever.
During the celebratory evening the 1980 Payson High wrestling team will be honored for winning the school’s first ever state crown. The win eventually led to the Longhorn mat men wrapping up one of the most impressive marks in Arizona — 10 state championships, 23 regional titles, 100-plus tournament wins and a national top-50 ranking.
Along the way, others reaped residual accolades including assistant coaches Don Heizer, Bruce Sitko, Dave LaMotte, Doug Eckhardt, Roy Sandoval and Bob Hoyt, and this scribe being named First Runner-up to the USA Wrestling Sportswriter of the Year.
Prestigious honors were also bestowed on team founder and coach Dennis Pirch who was selected over the course of his 28-year career All-Arizona Coach of the Year, Region 8 and National Wrestling Coaches Association Coach of the Year, Arizona Man of the Year by USA Wrestling Magazine and a member of the Arizona Chapter Hall of Fame for Lifetime Service to Coaching Wrestling.
Pirch is also a charter member of the Payson High School Athletic Hall of Fame and is one of the most respected coaches in the state of Arizona.
All those who have been recognized over the decades, especially Pirch, acknowledge that it was the 1980 championship crew that opened the doors to the successful season.
But enough of Pirch and others, the coach is an extremely modest and humble man who undoubtedly wants the 1980 team members to reap all the attentions and accolades for their relentless quest to become the best in the state.
The postseason
In the Northern Regional championships leading up to the state tournament, the Horns provided a glimpse of the prowess to come dispatching of regional tough guys Round Valley and Joseph City and qualifying 10 wrestlers for state.
But then, Mother Nature almost spun the wheels off the PHS victory wagon when torrential rains drenched central Arizona forcing the closing of the Beeline, due to flooding.
However, Pirch and his staff had the good sense to have the team leave Payson early for the Mesa High state tournament site. That foresight paid dividends when the school bus made it over the Verde River before the road was closed.
However, one of the team members, Greg Armstrong, missed the departure of the bus because he and his father were trapped in Star Valley. Both hiked about five miles and then waded a creek to reach a highway that took them to Mesa, via Camp Verde.
Armstrong finally made it to the weigh-ins with only one minute to spare.
“I believe Greg scored one point and we won the championship by a 1/2 point,” Pirch remembers.
Over the course of the state shootout, the Longhorns produced only one gold medal winner – Danny Rackley (179 pounds).
The absence of gold medalists was more than made up for by other wrestlers in the consolation brackets, a rarity in high school wrestling.
“We did it the hard way,” Pirch said at the time.
“Everybody had to do something ... our guys did a lot of pinning,” Pirch said.
By the time the dust settled the Horn matmen had racked up a tournament high 100 1/2 points that was good enough for the precious state gold by a razor thin 1/2 point.
“It was truly a team effort with every squad member earning points,” Pirch said.
Looking back, Pirch contends the team was a special one in PHS wrestling annals. “It set the bar for other wrestling teams that followed,” he said.
Longtime Longhorn wrestling fans will enthusiastically second that notion.
Team members were: Rob Nunnalley, Jack Rose, James Waterman, Kelly Owens, Jimbo Armstrong, Dan Rackley, Gary Isles, Jack Arnold, Larry Stanton, Jeff Crabdree, Shawn Herring, Tim Watson, Greg Armstrong and Ken Dailey.