The Payson Men’s Golf Association was able to push forward with a relatively normal eight-month season at Payson Golf Club despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virus did cause some uncertainty and a few modifications to some procedures, but it didn’t cause the kind of upheaval it did in most every other sport.
“While COVID managed to upset things somewhat, we still had a very productive and fun season, and we hope to see everyone back for the 2021 season,” said PMGA Secretary Al Chittenden.
“I sure hope that everyone enjoyed the camaraderie, friends and good times. I know I sure did.”
Highlights included Brett Howard claiming his fourth consecutive Club Championship.
Gary Campbell and Terry Lindsey teamed up to win another of the PMGA’s four major tournaments — the Two-Man Best Ball. Dan Zertuche won the Presidents Cup, Alex Armenta won the Putting Championships.
In the other major, the Match Play, Tim Ernst (A Flight), Al Chittenden (B Flight), Ian Capper (C Flight) and Ed Bossert (D Flight) claimed crowns.
Ernst finished as the top money winner, followed by Mike Anderson and Terry Lindsey in a second-place tie.
Tony Robles, who finished fourth on the money list, won the Most Improved golfer award.
Larry Smith sank a 51-foot 1-inch shot for the longest putt of the season on No. 18, while Rocky Griggers had the longest putt of the season on No. 9, sinking a 38-foot putt.
The best closest-to-the-pin efforts of the year on the five holes in the contest each week included Dave Herbert on No. 2 (7 feet 2 inches), Ernst on No. 5 (1 foot 1½ inches), Jesse Smith on No. 8 (1 foot 6½ inches), Mike Anderson with a hole-in-one on No. 14 and Mike Valentiner on No. 17 (1 foot 1 inch).