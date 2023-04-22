Sometimes, dreams come true.
Hailey Bramlet has proof.
The Payson senior catcher blasted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to lift the Longhorns to an 8-6 win over Holbrook on Thursday, April 20 and into first place in the 3A East Region.
Her ninth home run of the season ended the game to give the Longhorns a final 7-3 record in the region. Snowflake also finished 7-3 in the 3A East. The teams are tied for first and Holbrook (6-3 region) can join them if it wins it at home against Blue Ridge (4-13 overall) at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24.
Bramlet made it a fantasy finish with her mammoth drive over the left-field wall for the six seniors on senior night where they were recognized with their families before the game. The seniors are Bramlet, Rylee Adolph, Chancie Deaton, Bree Hall, Rayn Romero and Ivy Woolwine.
Payson (12-5 overall) scored three runs in the bottom of the third to break a scoreless tie, but the Roadrunners answered with three of their own in the top of the fourth. The Longhorns came back with two more in their half of the fourth. But Holbrook kept Payson from scoring again over the final three innings, and the Roadrunners scored once in the fifth and once in the seventh to force extra innings.
Romero pitched all 11 innings for the Longhorns. She struck out 17 in a tireless effort to give her team a chance to win.
Deaton, was 5-for-5 with a double and a triple and scored three runs.
Throw in Bree Hall’s double and two RBI and Payson’s seniors had a fun night.
It was Payson’s fourth consecutive win since a 14-8 loss at Holbrook on April 12 and left the Longhorns and Snowflake tied for first. Payson and Snowflake split two region games. The Longhorns are listed above Snowflake in the standings based on a higher 3A ranking. Payson was No. 12 in Friday’s rankings, while the Lobos were No. 15.
If Holbrook beats Blue Ridge and makes it a three-way tie for first, the first tiebreaker is the head-to-head results among the three teams. All three teams split the two games against the other two. The next tiebreaker is conference ranking.
Holbrook was No. 7 in the rankings before dropping to No. 10 in Friday’s rankings after the Payson loss. The Roadrunners play a non-region game at Williams (15-0 overall and No. 3 in Friday’s 1A rankings) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 before the Monday finale.
The top two teams in each region earn automatic berths into at least the state tournament play-in tournament between the Nos. 9-24 seeds. Those games are at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at the high seed. The quarterfinals for the 16-team state tournament are Friday, May 5 at Papago Sports Complex in Phoenix.