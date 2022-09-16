FBL v Tempe Dexter Waterman TD

Dexter Waterman scores on a five-yard run in the final quarter to cap the scoring in a 28-0 victory over Tempe on Friday night.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Note: This story will be updated

Payson’s suffocating defense led the way on Friday night as the Longhorns beat visiting Tempe 28-0 in the 3A Metro East Region football opener to improve to 4-1.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you