Note: This story will be updated
Payson’s suffocating defense led the way on Friday night as the Longhorns beat visiting Tempe 28-0 in the 3A Metro East Region football opener to improve to 4-1.
Note: This story will be updated
Payson’s suffocating defense led the way on Friday night as the Longhorns beat visiting Tempe 28-0 in the 3A Metro East Region football opener to improve to 4-1.
Devonte Johnson broke a scoreless tie on a punt return for a touchdown with 3:51 to play in the first quarter and holder Dalton Leblanc threw a two-point pass to Wyatt Ashton to put the home team up 8-0.
Dexter Waterman is normally the holder and Braden Tenney the kicker. However, Waterman didn’t start at quarterback after missing a couple of practices with illness, and Braden Tenney was with the boys soccer team he also plays on in a tournament at Show Low.
Johnson started at quarterback.
Gabriel Hilgendorf set up a short drive when he intercepted a pass and returned it approximately 65 yards to the Tempe 1. Caleb Marinelli dove in on the next play. A two-point run by Johnson failed and it was 14-0 with 41.6 left in the first quarter.
Waterman entered the game a little earlier on defense and felt well enough to return to call the signals late in the first half. He threw a seven-yard TD pass to Ashton with 2:07 left in the half and a two-point pass to Sergio Madrid to make it 22-0 and cap a short four-yard drive set up by a high snap on a punt the Buffaloes punter fell on at the 4.
Fisher Pelto’s interception on a pass from the Tempe 1-yard line set the Longhorns up in great position at the 5 and Waterman ran it in for the TD on the next play. The kick failed but it was 28-0 with 8:18 left in the game.
It's the third time in four seasons that the Longhorns have started 4-1. Payson faces a stiff test at Chandler Valley Christian next week. The Trojans beat Phoenix Christian 56-0 on Friday to improve to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the 3A Metro East.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries
Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos
Click heading above to view poll history
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.