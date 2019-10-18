In this brave new world with Payson sitting atop of the 3A East football standings, the Longhorns face an unfamiliar situation.
The Horns, who moved from No. 20 in last week’s 3A rankings up to No. 16, are now the hunted following last week’s 34-33 overtime win over Snowflake.
Payson hasn’t been alone in first place in the region standings through two games since winning its last 3A East crown in 2008.
Bryan Burke and his staff face the challenge of getting the Longhorns ready to face another rival that’s dominated them for more than a decade when they travel to Show Low tonight.
After ending an eight-game regular season losing streak against the Lobos, they’ll look to snap an 11-game losing streak against the Cougars. That included a playoff loss in 2013.
It’s been an uncharacteristically slow start for the Cougars, who limp into the game 3-4 and on a three-game losing streak after starting the year 3-1 with wins over Round Valley, Mingus and Ironwood American Leadership Academy with a 29-0 loss against Thatcher mixed in.
No. 20 Show Low has lost to Safford (45-8), Winslow (8-7) and Blue Ridge (28-14) the past three weeks and stands 0-2 in the region.
Burke knows how important focusing on the opponent in front of you each week is. If the Longhorns lose the edge they showed in last week’s big second-half comeback, they might just wind up watching the Cougars extend their streak of dominance against them.
“It is a challenge and I truly believe the our kids are going to respond,” Burke said. “We talk about going 1-0 all the time. We have the most important game of the year coming up because it’s the only game we’ve got this week.
“Our kids know what’s on the table,” the coach said following the Snowflake game. “That (Snowflake game) was emotional; that was phenomenal, but it ain’t the Super Bowl. We still gotta play football next week.”
And the next two weeks after that as the challenges keep coming for the Longhorns. Payson travels to play at No. 14 Winslow (6-1, 2-1 3A East) next week and closes the season at home against No. 6 Blue Ridge (5-2, 2-1 3A East) on Nov. 1.
But first thing’s first — beating Show Low after such an emotional victory a week earlier. A loss against Show Low undoes all that the Snowflake win accomplished and leaves the 3A East standings in a messy logjam at the top that could be destined to be broken by tiebreakers. And nobody wants that.
Well, I guess Blue Ridge, Winslow and Snowflake want that because they’d all be tied if that happened and Snowflake beats Holbrook as it should.
But the Longhorns proved they can beat anybody when they put it all together. And they played poorly in the first half against Snowflake.
Their defense can be elite, as they demonstrated in the second half against the Lobos and for most of the season.
And their offense can score from anywhere on the field, as they’ve proven all season.
If they can play up to their ability for four quarters, look out.
Contact the reporter at