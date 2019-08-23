Trevor Cline ran for a pair to touchdowns as Payson opened the football season with a 30-20 victory over visiting Page on Friday night.
Kyle Shepard ran for a touchdown and Chance Zale scored the Longhorns final TD in a game.
Mike Dominguez booted a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to give the home team a 10-0 lead at intermission. He also made 3 of 4 extra point attempts.
Shepard also had two interceptions and Trevor Flores recovered a fumble as Payson won the turnover battle 3-0.
The Longhorns won despite 12 penalties for 95 yards. Several penalties wiped out Payson touchdowns.
Payson travels to take on Scottsdale Coronado at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30. The Dons, who play in the 3A Metro East Region, lost 62-14 at home to 4A Phoenix Arcadia on Friday.
