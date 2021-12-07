Payson opens home wrestling schedule on Dec. 8 by Keith Morris Roundup Sports Editor Keith Morris Author email Dec 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Payson opened the wrestling season in the Mingus Mountain Duals on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4.Results were not available by press time. The Longhorns open the home schedule at Wilson Dome with a dual under the spotlight against Blue Ridge at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Schedule Wrestling Payson Result Season Open Wilson Dome Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should partner with the MHA Foundation on the new park off Granite Dells Road? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back