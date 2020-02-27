Committing four errors in the first inning isn’t the way the Longhorns envisioned opening the baseball season.
Neither was falling behind 3-0 after a half inning.
But that’s just what Payson faced against 4A Phoenix Washington in the Phoenix Christian Cougar Classic on Wednesday.
However, they Longhorns figured a roster full of senior veterans would be a key to overcoming rough innings this season.
And that proved to be the case right off the bat as the Longhorns battled back for a 5-4 five-inning victory (box score) in the time-limit game.
“It was pretty much a disastrous start,” said Payson coach Brian Young. “But we settled in and pulled together to battle back and hold our one-run lead through the fifth. The nice thing with a veteran group is that we didn’t fall apart after a bad start and kept it together.”
Payson won despite managing just three hits.
The Longhorns scored a run in the bottom of the first and went ahead 4-3 with a three-run second. Washington tied it with a run in the third but Payson scored the go-ahead run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Parker and River Phillips surrendered a leadoff double to start the fifth but retired the next three hitters to shut the Rams down and earn the save.
The Longhorns drew seven walks, including three by Jesse Conway and two by Mark Petefish.
Conway started and got the win. He scattered four hits and walked three and struck out six in four innings. He also hit a batter. Just one of the runs was earned.
“It was a very solid start from Jesse,” Young said. “If we play some good defense he breezes through the game.”
Phillips fanned one in his scoreless inning.
Phillips and Hunter Harold both singled in a run. Brian Olthoff had the Longhorns’ other hit. Olthoff also drew a walk. Wade Parton drove in a run.
It was the first of four games in the tournament for the Longhorns, who return to action against Blythe (Calif.) Palo Verde Valley at Surprise Paradise Honors High on Friday. Payson finishes up with two games on Saturday. The Longhorns take on Chandler Valley Christian of the 3A Metro West region at 9 a.m. and Bisbee of the 2A East at 11:15.