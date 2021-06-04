Organizers plan to bring a new summer collegiate baseball team to Payson this month.
The Payson Cowboys will compete in the Northern Arizona League, a “highly competitive” wooden bat league with players from various universities and junior colleges around the country. They’ll spend six weeks in Payson, arriving on June 14.
The NAL plans to debut later this month with teams from Payson, Prescott and Show Low. Several more teams are expected to join next year.
“The pandemic has set some of the other cities (and towns) off until 2022,” wrote Todd Surdez, NAL director of baseball operations. In year two of the league in the summer of 2022 we are set to operate teams in Flagstaff, Cottonwood, Kingman, Prescott, Show Low, Payson, and Winslow.”
They plan to bring in competition from outside the state to help fill out the schedule for this summer.
“This year we are also bringing in outside teams from Northern California to play in a series,” Surdez wrote.
Need host familiesThe NAL is searching for people to help with hosting players for their six-week stay.
“One of our biggest needs is getting the word out about our team and information to the local communities about the need to host players for a place to live in Payson,” Surdez wrote.
Anyone interested in providing a room for one or two players, should email Todd Surdez at baseball@northernarizonaleague.com by calling him at 928-427-5154 or by visiting the northernarizonaleague.com/host-family/, which includes information on housing players and includes a host family form.
Host families get season tickets for home games, special recognition at the end of the season, the opportunity to have your child serve as a batboy during a game, and free summer baseball camp(s).
Players arrive June 14 with the first team practice on June 15. The first home games are June 17 and 18 at either Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field or D-backs Legends Field (formerly known as Kiwanis Fields) in Rumsey Park.
“We rely on community support to sustain our summer operations,” said a statement on the NAL website.
“Host families are an important piece in connecting our players with the local community.
“This season we will be bringing in several top talents from NCAA, NAIA, and JC baseball conferences throughout the United States.
“Being a host family for a player at this level can be a very rewarding experience. It is a great opportunity for you and your family to build an everlasting relationship over a span of six weeks. Players have maintained lasting relationships with host families. Some players have invited host families to their first pro game and weddings. It’s a great opportunity to take in these student-athletes and give them a home away from home during the summer.”
The players are college students assigned to the league by the college coach.
“Players that come to the NAL are role model student-athletes,” says the website. “We do not take just anyone. Each player is also required to carry a full load of school credits during the school year and they must achieve an acceptable grade point average to remain eligible to play. Players understand they represent their university, their hometown, and their college baseball team. They sign a Code of Conduct Contract when playing in the NAL.”