Payson pins Blue Ridge in wrestling opener by Keith Morris Roundup Sports Editor Dec 9, 2021

Payson opened the wrestling season with a 52-24 dual win over visiting Blue Ridge on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Payson won 10 of the 14 weights, with Jacob Roberts (138 pounds), Levi Herrera (150) and Jimmy Johnson (215) winning by pin. Also scoring victories for the Longhorns: Hunter Bramlet (106), Henry Winston (126), Ayden Ormand (157), Adrian Zeferino (165), Sal Sellis (175), Travis Christianson (190) and Caleb Osier (285).

See the Dec. 14 Roundup for the full story.