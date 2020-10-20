Payson’s girls soccer team won 3-1 at Holbrook on Saturday. It was the Longhorns’ (2-7) second victory of the season.
Ruby Bainori is one of four seniors on the team with Emma Paine, Brenna Moores and Jhoanna Ochoa, who’ll be honored during Wednesday’s 4 p.m. game at Rumsey Park against Sedona Red Rock. She’s in her fourth year with the team.
She said she didn’t start playing soccer until the eighth grade and then fell in love with the game. While she admitted it’s tough to lose, she said being on the team is about more than wins and losses.
“I love being part of the team,” Bainori said. “All the girls help each other, encourage each other and we work as a team.”
And she’s seen the team get better.
“We have been improving a lot from past years,” she said. “It’s just been a really good team and I love all the girls.”
First-year head coach David Cluff agrees that the Longhorns are improving.
“They’re getting better,” he said. “We’re making progress. We’re moving in the right direction.”
The Longhorns (2-7) were scheduled to play at Round Valley on Monday (Oct. 19).
Wednesday marks the first of three consecutive home games for Payson. The Longhorns host Camp Verde at 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 and Snowflake at 4 p.m. on Oct. 28.