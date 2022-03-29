Ivy Woolwine fired four scoreless innings of relief to give Payson’s softball team a chance on Thursday night.
And her teammates made the most of that chance, rallying for a 9-5 3A East Region victory over visiting Blue Ridge.
The Longhorns trailed 5-3 entering the bottom of the third thanks in part to two unearned runs off starter Rayn Romero. But Payson scored three times in the third and take the lead and Woolwine came on to bail the Horns out of a jam in the top of the fourth and Payson added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to improve to 12-4 overall, 7-2 in ranking games and 2-0 in the region.
Woolwine scattered three hits without a walk and fanned six.
Hailey Bramlet lined two doubles and drove in two runs to lead the 10-hit attack. Bree Hall reached three times on two hits and a walk and Chancie Deaton and Dazie Haught also added two hits each.
The Longhorns went 5-2 in the Gracie Lee Haught Classic on March 18-19, winning one of the two brackets.
In pool play, they lost 13-0 to Sahuarita and beat Apache Junction 10-7 on March 18 and beat Pusch Ridge Christian 11-9 and lost to Safford 8-1 to wrap up pool play on March 19. In bracket play, they beat Blue Ridge 6-4, Pusch Ridge 9-1 and Thatcher 11-3.
The Longhorns play at Snowflake at 2:30 p.m. today (March 29) and host Show Low at 6 p.m. on Thursday (March 31).