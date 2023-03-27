Caelee Boyle had two hits, Hailey Bramlet homered and Ivy Woolwine doubled and drove in a run as Payson opened the 3A East softball schedule with a 3-2 win at Snowflake on Thursday, March 23.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Payson, but the game was moved to Snowflake because of the wet conditions that also postponed the Longhorns’ scheduled region opener at home against Show Low on Tuesday, March 21.

