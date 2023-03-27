Caelee Boyle had two hits, Hailey Bramlet homered and Ivy Woolwine doubled and drove in a run as Payson opened the 3A East softball schedule with a 3-2 win at Snowflake on Thursday, March 23.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Payson, but the game was moved to Snowflake because of the wet conditions that also postponed the Longhorns’ scheduled region opener at home against Show Low on Tuesday, March 21.
Woolwine combined with Rayn Romero in the pitching circle for Payson. Romero struck out seven Lobos in four innings of scoreless relief work. She came on with Snowflake leading 2-0 and scattered three hits and three walks. Woolwine started and fanned four in three innings, surrendering three hits, walking three and surrendering a run in the first and another in the third.
Payson improved to 10-6 overall, 4-2 in ranking games and 1-0 in the 3A East.
Snowflake was coming off a 16-2 win over defending 3A East champion Winslow on March 21 and fell to 1-1 in the 3A East and 3-2 in ranking games.
The Longhorns return to action with a busy week featuring a home game against Winslow (0-1 3A East) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, an away game at Blue Ridge at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 and the makeup of the home game against Show Low at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31.
The Longhorns then play at Show Low at 6 p.m. on April 6 before hosting Snowflake at 6 p.m. on April 7.