Freshman Anderson Hatch led the offense as Payson’s junior varsity team tipped off a season-opening boys basketball triple header in Wilson Dome starting late Tuesday afternoon with a 55-20 loss. The freshman and varsity games followed.
“They came out very tight,” said coach Robert Mavis.
Freshman heroics
Coach Ty Davis’ freshman boys then rallied to pull out a 52-47 thriller thanks to balanced scoring, team defense and a roster with players capable of hitting big shots with the game on the line.