Claudia Bullard needed every good shot she could manage in a battle with Karen Peterson.
And she got a great one when the Payson resident sank a hole-in-one at Payson Golf Club on May 18.
She used a 6 hybrid to ace the 145-yard par-3 eighth hole, which helped her finish in a first-place tie with Peterson in the A Flight of the Payson Women’s Golf Association low gross event. Both carded net scores of 85.
Ann Adams, Betty Koch and Sharon Vaplon witnessed the shot.
“Claudia hit over the water and we watched the ball disappear,” said Vaplon. “When we got to the green, it really was in the hole.”
It’s the first hole in one by a PWGA member at PGC since 2015. So it was a big deal for all the ladies playing in the weekly 18-hole low gross round.
They all buy into a pot for any of the PWGA members hitting a hole-in-one. The pot had grown to more than $300 because no one had aced a hole in six years.
So, Bullard was popular with her friends.
“I’m just happy I got it and very happy that I did it during league play,” Bullard said. “You can still get a hole in one as long as you play with a member, it doesn’t have to be on league day. So, I was real happy it was league day because everybody could celebrate with me.
Meaning they allowed her to buy them drinks.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said.
Most people never get an ace. Bullard now has two. Her first hole in one came in Palm Springs, Calif. while she was on vacation six to eight years ago.
Bullard retired as principal at Phoenix Westview High School in 2005 and joined the Payson Niners Nine-Hole Ladies Group in 2006.
She later switched to the PWGA, which plays 18 holes a week. And she and a few others also play at PGC on Thursdays.
It was just five days earlier on a Thursday that Bullard told Shari Cody she hoped to ace #8.
“The three of us (Cody, Peterson and Bullard) were playing and I got to within probably six inches to a foot of the hole and I knocked it in for a birdie,” Bullard said. “And I said, ‘Shari, this is a hole I’d love to get a hole in one on because it’s over the water, and a lot of people can’t even make it over the water. It’s not an easy hole. So, this would be the one I’d want.’ And the next week I got it.”
Bullard figured Peterson wouldn’t be happy because she stood to win the closest-to-the-pin cash pot on #8 before Bullard followed in the next group by getting as close as possible.
While Bullard was closest to the pin on #8, Peterson was closest on #14 (13 feet 6 inches).
“We’re very competitive,” Bullard said of the two.
She said she hasn’t played well since the ace.
“I wish I was playing better,” she said on June 1. “Ever since that hole in one I’ve been playing like crap. I don’t know if it’s a bad omen that you get one then you’re going to fall apart after that or what.
“Well, I got the money,” she laughed.
Koch wins B FlightKoch shot 98 to win the B Flight, with Jan Burns (104) finishing second.
