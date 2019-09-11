Payson High boasted some strong performances in the season-opening Desert Solstice Cross Country Meet at Crooked Tree Golf Course in Tucson on Sept. 6.
For the boys, Jacob Fitzhugh crossed ninth among 113 finishers in 18 minutes 52.52 seconds in the senior race. Justin Keegan finished in 23:33.36 and Michael Cline in 29:53.02.
Matthew Kester finished 78th among 178 finishers in the sophomore race in 21:58.07.
For the Longhorn girls, junior Aubrietta Mercer competed in the gold race for the elite runners and finished 18th among 97 finishers in 22:16.83.
McKenzie Ball crossed 12th among 126 finishers in the girls freshman race in 22:59.30. Winnie Paine finished 18th (23:55.67) and Abby Long competed the course in 30:52.80.
Lydia Schouten (25:51.96) finished 30th among 97 finishers in the girls junior race.