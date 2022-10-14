FBL v Az Luth Wyatt Ashton tackled

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran defenders converge on Payson receiver Wyatt Ashton during the Longhorns’ win on Sept. 30. Ashton has been a big offensive weapon for Payson this season.

Payson’s football team returns to game action after last week’s bye tonight with a non-region battle at Safford.

The Longhorns (5-2) stand at #8 in the 3A state rankings. The Bulldogs are 2-5 and ranked 27th.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

