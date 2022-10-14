Payson’s football team returns to game action after last week’s bye tonight with a non-region battle at Safford.
The Longhorns (5-2) stand at #8 in the 3A state rankings. The Bulldogs are 2-5 and ranked 27th.
Payson has three games remaining in its pursuit of a berth in the 16-team 3A state playoffs. The Longhorns stand in good position to reach the playoffs, but they face a challenge in trying to finish among the top eight and hosting a first-round home game because teams benefit more in the rankings from beating teams with winning records and tough schedules. Their remaining three foes are a combined 6-15.
Payson hasn’t played Safford since the Bulldogs beat the Longhorns 42-0 at Safford to open the 2017 season. Safford has won the last three meetings between the teams since Payson’s 22-6 victory in the opening game of the 2000 season.
Safford beat Payson 15-14 in the opening round of the 2005 3A playoffs. The Bulldogs also won 38-8 in the 2016 season opener at Payson.
They tied 6-6 in the first game of the 1999 season and Payson eliminated the Bulldogs in the 1998 3A state semifinals 27-6 and went on to win the title over Blue Ridge.
Up nextThe Longhorns close the season with a pair of 3A Metro East Region games, at home against #23 Fountain Hills (4-3) next week and at #37 Phoenix Christian (0-7) on Oct. 28.
Fountain Hills is 3-0 in the 3A Metro East and tied for first with Chandler Valley Christian. The Falcons will still be unbeaten in the region entering next week’s game at Payson since they host #33 Phoenix Bourgade Catholic (3-4) in a non-region game tonight. Fountain Hills is tied for first in the 3A Metro East with #5 Chandler Valley Christian (6-1, 3-0). The Trojans play a non-region game at Tucson Pusch Ridge tonight.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
