Sunflower seed scrimmage Saturday
Get a glimpse of Payson High’s varsity and junior varsity baseball teams during the annual Sunflower Seed Intra-squad Scrimmage at 10 a.m. Saturday on the Payson High varsity baseball field.
The game is free to the public. The Longhorns request that you bring a bag of sunflower seeds to donate to the team. They chew on the seeds throughout the season.
Players prefer the flavored seeds.
The Longhorns open the varsity season in the Phoenix Christian Cougar Classic against Phoenix Washington at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.