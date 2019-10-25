Turns out a race on perhaps the most popular Payson Area Trails System trail proved to be a great idea.
Saturday’s Third Annual Boulders Trail 10K Run attracted a record 60 participants. And that number may have been higher but officials limited it to 60.
“We had set the registration at 60 and sold out less than three weeks after registration opened,” said Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Courtney Spawn.
“The past two years we averaged around 48. The Boulder 10K Trail Run is definitely an event we see continuing into the future.”
Payson’s Matt Struthers won for the second consecutive year, crossing in 49 minutes and 17 seconds. Larry Robles finished second in 50:15. Scott Jones placed third in 54:46, Maurico Gonzalez was fourth in 57:21 and Jake Gonzalez (58:18) finished fifth among the men.
Payson’s Trista White won the women’s championship in 58:07, which made her the fifth overall finisher. Johanna Samson (63:10), Tanya Olson (68:10), Andrea Christianson (68:14) and Nicole Wilbanks (70:28) rounded out the top-five women.
The race is sponsored by Rim Runners and CrossFit Payson.
