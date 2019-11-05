Despite an inconsistent 2019 season, Payson’s Elite Series pro Clifford Pirch only needed to weigh in one fish at the Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship to earn a berth in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.
Pirch weighed in 45 pounds, 7 ounces for the three-day event on Michigan’s Lake St. Clair, earning 39th place for the tournament.
Pirch finished the season with three Top 20 finishes, including a Championship Sunday appearance on the St. Johns River in Palatka, Fla., where he finished seventh.
His 35th place finish in the Angler of the Year point standings was enough to solidify Pirch’s seventh appearance in the Classic.