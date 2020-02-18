No Horns reach state medal stand

None of Payson’s four qualifiers for the Division 3 state wrestling tournament managed to reach the medal stand in the Feb. 14-15 event at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

Sophomore Travis Christianson won his first match at 182 pounds but lost in the quarterfinals and finished 2-2.

Senior Ely Keeney also finished 2-2 at 126 pounds.

Senior Alex Leos went 1-2 at 120 pounds and junior Soto Sellis went 0-2 at 195 pounds.

Payson finished 36th with 12 points.

Yuma won with 111 points, followed by Sahuarita (91.5) in second and Chino Valley (90) in third.

