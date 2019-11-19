Payson’s Gerardo Moceri just wanted to qualify for the Boston Marathon when he signed up for his first 26.2-mile race.
Well, mission accomplished.
The former Payson High standout soccer player and distance runner won the Revel Mt. Lemmon Marathon in Tucson on Nov. 2.
The 22-year-old Arizona State University senior finished in 2 hours 45 minutes 5.65 seconds, comfortably ahead of his nearest pursuer.
The 2016 Payson High graduate is a three-time winner of Payson’s Turkey Trot 5-kilometer run. But his latest victory instantly becomes the biggest of his life.
“I had the goal of running it in sub-three-hour time as I wanted to qualify for Boston and I knew Tucson would be a fast course to do it in,” he said. “I never thought I could really win it.”
But he tried to envision winning it as he prepared for the race.
“Whenever I trained I imagined myself winning,” he said. “I trained to win but I raced to have fun.”
Well, nothing’s more fun than winning. And he started to think he could actually compete for the title as he neared the halfway point.
“I realized I could win it around mile 12 when I caught my first sight of first and second place,” he said. “They were still a good minute or so ahead of me so I took my time to catch them.”
It took him six miles to do just that.
“I caught first place at mile 18 and ran in first the rest of the way,” he said.
But the final stretch tested him as he’d never participated in a race longer than 3.1 miles before this and had never run 26.2 miles.
“During training the longest run I did was 20 miles,” Moceri said. “It didn’t get difficult for me until the last six miles, which were mostly flat or little rollers because then my legs were dead. Going into the race I was 100 percent, so I knew the last bits were going to be hard. So those last six miles were so long, but I just used my mind to get through it. I won by over a minute so I strolled in towards the end. I’m lucky because I didn’t have much left to sprint.”
Moceri decided to enter his first marathon because he got tired of running in the gym.
“I wanted to run the race because I am pretty good at running and going to the gym was boring, so I just thought I’d switch it up,” he said.
He’s not sure what’s next for him.
“When I’m done with this semester I will just focus on getting back to 100 percent health and work on different aspects of my running,” he said. “I’ll probably shoot for a marathon in the fall or summer.”
