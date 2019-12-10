No Payson High girls team had ever won a state championship.
That’s what made the 1982 season so significant.
Coach Ruth Ann Scott will never forget it as the Longhorns claimed the 2A state crown.
“The girls came running over to me with this huge trophy and carried me and the trophy around the track,” she said.
Scott helped Hans Schoenborn coach the girls team that season.
It was the first of four girls track state championships for Payson, which won three straight 3A crowns from 1999-2001 under Chuck Hardt.
Hardt also coached Payson's girls cross country team to the 2001 3A state championship. Those are the only five girls team state championships in school history.
The Longhorns won four events in the 1982 state meet — the 100 meters, 200 meters, 800 meters and 4 x 100 relay.
They scored 76 points, which was the highest point total in a 2A State Meet in a 12-year period from 1975-86. They beat runner-up Blue Ridge (61) by 15 points.
The team was inducted into the Payson High School Athletics Hall of Fame along with five individuals at Mazatzal Hotel and Casino on Nov. 2.
Marie Ralston won the 100 meters in 12.97 seconds and Sandy Western finished second.
Western finished second in the 200 in a school-record 26.77. Ralston finished fourth, just 9/100ths of a second behind her teammate.
Suzanne Bury won the 800.
Ralston and Western both ran on the victorious 4x100 relay, which won in 51.34 seconds.
Western ran first, handing off to Michelle Henry, who handed to Calli White, who handed to Ralston.
The 4x400 finished second. That quartet featured Dawn Pettet, Pam Brotcke, Henry and Bury.
White finished third in 100 hurdles. Dawn Pettet finished fifth.
Mari Heisler finished third in the 1,600 and Donna Pettet finished fourth. Donna Pettet finished fifth in the 800.
Henry finished fifth in the long jump.
“We had great coaches,” Ralston said. “Ruth Ann Scott started with us in junior high. She was a distance runner and she built the program. And we had Mr. S who kept us laughing all the time with his appropriate, or inappropriate, jokes. We had a true team. We had a lot of camaraderie and we had fun.”
“We had super passionate coaches, and they had a plan for us every day when we got to the track,” Henry said.
But Schoenborn said coaches can only do so much and the rest is up to the athletes.
“It was a wonderful year,” he said. “I think we just pointed them in the right direction.”
He said there weren’t many girls on the team when he first took over in 1979.
He said Scott deserves credit for her role in building a championship team.
“When I first began coaching here, we had only five ladies out there,” Schoenborn said. “Then we went to 15 the next year. Then with Mrs. Scott, we had 20 to 30 girls come out.”
Dan Reid coached the boys track team that year.
“You could hear Coach S yelling all over the field,” Reid recalled. “Every once in a while he would go into German. When he went into German, you knew somebody was in trouble.”
The team also featured: Julie Popeck, Monica Beeler Savage, Joanna Boroski Yizar, Teresa Bury, Eli Teach Hardt, Carolyn Hock Fruth, Wendy Joe Pederson, Kay Pigg, Renee Rackley Martin, Susie Sumpter, Kelle VonMeter Barrango and Babette Wick.
