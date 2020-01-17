It took Will Howell a few years to grow into his body.
He grew into a leader more quickly.
“He started off this year being kind of a quiet guy,” said Payson varsity boys basketball head coach Joe Sanchez.
“But I challenged the guys that we needed a vocal person. They’re great kids but really quiet. He’s taken on that role.”
The 6-foot 6-inch senior is one of three captains on the team along with classmate Porter Flake and junior Colton Justice.
Taking on the role of a vocal leader didn’t come naturally to Howell.
“I’ve always been a quiet leader, you know, led by example,” he said. “This year has been challenging because everybody on our team is kind of quiet and soft-spoken and I’ve just been trying to fill that role for our team. I didn’t like it at first; I just felt uncomfortable with it. But I’m getting more comfortable with it.”
He entered Thursday’s game against Snowflake leading the Longhorns in scoring, averaging 12.9 points per game. He poured in a career-high 26 points against Scottsdale Coronado on Jan. 7. He’s also second on the team in rebounds (5.8 avg.) and first with 1.9 blocks a game.
He and junior Hunter Lee are the team’s go-to guys. Lee ranks just behind him in the scoring column at 12.8 points a game and leads the Longhorns with 9.7 rebounds a night.
The two work well together.
“We’re a great combination,” Howell said. “He is a rebounding animal and has really stepped up. I think he’s the most well-rounded player on our team. He gives the team extra possessions and he brings a competitiveness that I like. I love to compete with him.”
Uncomfortable growth spurt
Howell has the size and strength to excel near the basket.
It wasn’t always that way.
“I think I was in seventh grade when I grew like seven inches in eight months and I had to slowly grow into my body,” he said.
That was an uncomfortable period for Howell.
“I was super uncoordinated,” he said. “But I’m glad it happened when it did and not later because I was able to grow into my body in high school.”
A real football standout
He began lifting weights in the eighth grade and hasn’t stopped. That was evident in his two years on the varsity football team where he starred at left tackle and defensive end. He was voted first team All-3A East Region as an offensive lineman both years.
Howell and his teammates enjoyed a memorable football season this fall, going 8-3 and winning the 3A East for the first time in 11 years.
So the transition to basketball hasn’t been easy. Payson carried a 4-13 overall record into Thursday’s game against Snowflake.
“It is tough,” he said. “But we’re trying to compete this year and set a good example for the next kids coming up.”
Military service on the horizon
A second-team 3A All-State honoree this season, he could play college football if he wanted to. He could also play basketball at the next level.
But he’s committed to serving this country. He enlisted in the Army.
“I always just wanted to do it,” he said. “I have a sister in the Air Force and another who’s retired Air Force. It’s just a great opportunity.”
He’ll be a combat medic and plans to pursue a career in the medical field after leaving the Army.
Embraced new role
Sanchez said he loves how Howell has embraced his new role as a vocal leader.
“He’s taken that role, and he’s talking on defense, talking on offense and even off the court,” the coach said. “Will is a big part of them doing stuff off the court. He’s the guy that gets the guys together for team-building stuff.”
He sees his teammates as his brothers.
“It is like a family.” Howell said. “We’ve had a lot more lows than in football, so it’s more challenging, but I think we’re a close-knit group.”
From the Valley to Rim Country
It didn’t take him long to fit in after moving from the Valley in 2018. He transferred from Glendale Ironwood High after his sophomore year.
He didn’t play football at Ironwood, making his two years as a standout on the gridiron at Payson even more impressive.
And he enjoyed his final football season like nothing he’s experienced before.
“It was just a great year,” he said. “Our defensive line was physical and I don’t think anybody wanted to play us. But I just like playing on the offensive line more because all five of us have to work together to protect our quarterback. It was just cool watching Trevor Cline work this year. I think he only got sacked a handful of times.”
After winning games against longtime rivals like Snowflake and Show Low in football, he doesn’t enjoy seeing other teams celebrate on the basketball court against the Longhorns.
“We’re just trying to compete,” he said. “All these region teams we also face in football are all super competitive and good and I just want to compete with all these teams and show Payson’s not a walkover.”
With eight of the 10 3A East games remaining, he and his teammates still have time to show that.
They still have some time to grow.