McKayla Taylor and Emmy White combined for 34 points as Payson beat visiting Chino Valley 63-33 in girls basketball on Tuesday.
Taylor, a junior, scored 18 points and White, a sophomore, 16 to lead the way in a game that saw nine of the 10 Longhorns who played score.
Sophomore Emmy Whaley chipped in nine points and classmate Trinity Glasscock added five points.
The victory squared Payson’s record at 1-1.
The Longhorns feature a young roster with just one senior who is new to the team.
They played much better than they did in a season-opening loss to Camp Verde a week earlier.
“Tonight, we definitely worked a lot better as a team,” Taylor said. “Our pace and our energy was really high up there and it was a lot better than how we started our first game.”
She said they communicated much better than they did in the opener.
Coach Miles Huff was hoping to get his team plenty of early-season experience in the Goodyear Desert Edge Scorpion Shootout. But Payson couldn’t participate in the Nov. 29-30 event because of a storm that made travel unsafe.
“We were all pretty upset about it,” Taylor said of missing the tournament.
They’ve been focused on working hard in practice.
And it showed as the Longhorns jumped out to a 15-2 lead and just kept adding to the cushion. They went up by 30 points to start a running clock in the final quarter.
The Longhorns impressed Chino Valley coach Matt Dunn.
“They moved the ball pretty well,” he said. “They’re a very quick team, very patient, very controlled. They’re going to do very well this year. Good rebounders.”
The Cougars fell to 0-3. Dunn is also dealing with a young squad.
Taylor credited White, the point guard, with getting her and her teammates the ball.
“Emmy really had her eyes open and distributed the ball really good,” she said.
Taylor likes the potential of this team.
“We’re improving, for sure,” she said. “I feel like the more games we have, the better our team will be.”
The Longhorns return to action at home against Phoenix Northwest Christian at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. They play at Fountain Hills on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
