Payson, AZ (85541)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.