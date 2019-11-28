Big changes are in store this season as Payson’s girls basketball team features just one returning starter and the team’s only senior has no varsity experience.
“We’re definitely young,” said sixth-year head coach Miles Huff. “Our biggest challenge will be our youth. We’re implementing a lot of new things and I think it’s going to take a while before we finally hit our stride.”
Look for the Longhorns to push the ball upcourt and try to take advantage of their speed this year, which is a major change from previous teams that relied heavily on big production from standout post players like Raegen Ashby and Kylee O’Donald.
“It’s going to be a much different style of play,” Huff said. “It’ll be a much faster game based around the fast break. Offensively, we’ve put in brand new sets and are getting away from what we’ve done in the past.
“Defensively, we’re looking at more full-court pressure; much more man-to-man. Our defensive pressure from the guards is going to be a strength.”
Huff, who enters his ninth year with the program, sounded an optimistic note.
“We’re just excited about how hard this team is willing to work and I think we’re going to surprise some teams,” Huff said.
Sophomore point guard Emmy White is the lone returning starter.
She’s one of four returning varsity players, along with juniors Autumn Cline and McKayla Taylor and sophomore guard Cadence White. Cline was the first post player off the bench a year ago and was honorable mention All-3A East. She and Taylor, a guard, are strong leaders.
Guard Sadie Hazelo is the lone senior. She played at the JV level for two years before taking last year off.
New to the varsity are junior guards Autumn Lynch and Arena Haught, who both played on the JV team a year ago; and sophomore center/forwards Trinity Glasscock, Kayla Cline and Emmy Whaley.
Glasscock and Cline both played on the freshman team a year ago, while Whaley played for the JV.
The Longhorns won’t field a freshman team for the first time in Huff’s nine seasons with the program because not enough girls came out for basketball.
“We’ve cut it down to two programs,” Huff said. “I’m not concerned about it. I think it makes both our remaining teams strong.”
The Longhorns should gain valuable experience when they open the season with four games in the 16-team Goodyear Desert Edge Scorpion Shootout Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30.
“I really like this one both because it’s early and the speed of this tournament is not something we’re used to, so it should prepare us for the non-region schedule and the 3A East,” Huff said.
The Longhorns open the regular season with home games against Camp Verde at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Chino Valley at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 and Phoenix Northwest Christian at 5 p.m. on Dec. 12.
They open 3A East play at powerhouse Holbrook on Jan. 10.
Former Longhorn player Brittney Proctor takes over as the varsity assistant. Courtney Spawn returns as JV head coach. Former Longhorn Tessa (Hintze) Macnab takes over as the JV assistant.