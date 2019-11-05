Seniors Emily Daniels, Sadie Hazelo and America Benitez were recognized before the volleyball season finale against Blue Ridge on Thursday night. The Longhorns lost 3-0 but finished No. 23 and earned a 3A state tournament play-in game at No. 10 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. The winner moves on to the first round of the state tournament at Phoenix Camelback High on Friday. The tournament continues at Camelback with the quarterfinals later Friday and the semifinals on Saturday. The final is set for Phoenix North High on Saturday night.