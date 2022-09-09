Payson scores 17 unanswered points in come-from-behind football win over 4A Mingus by Keith Morris Roundup Sports Editor Keith Morris Author email Sep 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Caleb Osier (52) and Sal Sellis celebrate Payson's 17-13 come-from-behind win over Cottonwood Mingus on Friday. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Note: This story will be updatedDexter Waterman scored on a two-yard plunge with 3:19 remaining as Payson rallied for a 17-13 football win over visiting 4A Cottonwood Mingus on Friday night.The Longhorns (3-1) trailed 13-0 in the first half before Waterman passed to Wyatt Ashton for a 13-yard touchdown to get the home team on the board with 2:20 to play in the first half.Braden Tenney made both is extra point kicks and booted a 39-yard field goal with 34.3 seconds left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 13-10.The Marauders (1-1) were coming off a 48-0 win over 4A Maryvale. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Payson Field Goal Sport American Football Waterman First Half Extra Point Kick Win Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should host a Fourth of July fireworks show? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back