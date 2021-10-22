In a game featuring five lead changes in a wild fourth quarter, Payson’s football team kept its dream of a state playoff berth alive with a fantasy finish in a game with huge playoff implications on a cold Friday night in Winslow.
A touchdown pass in the final minute lifted the Longhorns to a thrilling 32-30 come-from-behind victory in an epic back-and-forth battle for playoff survival.
In what’s been Payson’s most competitive rivalry over the last several years, the Longhorns beat the Bulldogs for the fourth time in the last six meetings in the first meeting between the teams in two years.
But the home team didn’t lose without a big fight.
Winslow led 18-13 through three quarters.
The visiting Longhorns opened the eventual final quarter by going up 19-18 on a rushing touchdown with about nine minutes remaining. The visitors failed on two-point conversion attempt.
Two minutes later, Winslow regained the lead 24-19 with a rushing TD and missed two-point try.
Payson responded quickly, scoring a minute later with a rushing touchdown to go up 25-24 with roughly six minutes left. Again, a two-point attempt failed.
With time winding down, Winslow ran for a huge TD to to grab a 30-25 lead with about one minute to play. The Bulldogs failed to score on another two-point conversion attempt.
But Payson scored quickly, competing a TD pass in the final minute. THe Longhorns tacked on the extra point to win by two.
The teams entered the game tied for fifth place in the six-team 3A East Region but both still in playoff contention.
No. 18 Payson improved to 5-4 overall and 1-3 in the region, while #14 Winslow slipped to 4-4 overall and 0-4 and last in the East. Winslow closes the regular season with an Oct. 29 game at #5 Round Valley.
The Longhorns host another of their biggest rivals on Oct. 29 in #12 Blue Ridge (5-3, 1-2), which lost to its biggest rival at Show Low 20-10 on Friday. The Longhorns will recognize senior football players, Pride of Payson Band members, cheerleaders and cross country runners at approximately 6:40 or 6:45 p.m. before the 7 o’clock kickoff. The team will also host a BBQ fundraiser in the parking lot starting at 5 p.m.
This report is made possible by James Chittenden posting scoring plays on MaxPreps.com.