A pair of senior standouts hoping to cap their prep careers on top of the medal stand lead a 23-deep roster of Longhorns who’ll spend the next two days leaving it all on the track.
The Phoenix Desert Vista track, that is, during the AIA Division 3 Track & Field State Championships all day today and Saturday.
Several of Payson’s top athletes lead the way for the Longhorns. The final day features both the Division 3 and Division 1 state meets. Division 1 held its first day on Wednesday.
Five boys and five girls qualified individually based on performances throughout the season. The Longhorn girls qualified all three relay teams for the first time in seven years, according to coach Jonathan Ball, while the 4x100 boys qualified.
COVID-19 canceled last season not long after it started and led to a 2021 season that started later than normal, cut the number of meets from about 10 or 11 to six and cut the number of state qualifiers (26 down to 24 in most events, to 22 for three events, and cut the number of relay team qualifiers from 18 to 16.
Ball has been impressed by the improvement he’s seen in the Longhorns this spring.
“In 17 years of coaching I have never been around a group of track athletes that have shown the amount of progress that the athletes on this year’s team have,” he said. “The progress made has been tremendous. It really has been a remarkable season.”
Sixteen Payson girls made the trip to state with 11 more, including alternates, filling out the three relays and joining the five individual qualifiers. Ball said 16 may be a school record since the AIA switched to divisions.
Seven boys represent the Longhorns, five individual qualifiers and two more in the relays.
“This group only returned two with any state meet experience, so to get the amount of qualifiers we have is pretty awesome. To get every relay in shows the kind of depth we had this season.”
Haught leads girls
Haught, a senior who reached the state meet in the discus as a sophomore, is ranked first in the discus (121 feet 2 inches) and second in the shot put (38½). She also qualified in the javelin. The javelin takes place at Seton Catholic on Saturday.
“PHS has a strong tradition of girl throwers, and Faith is right up there near the top,” Ball said. “She ranks second in PHS history in the shot (to Cori Winchester) and fifth in the disc. She has an excellent opportunity this weekend to have a great meet.”
Isabella Spear also qualified in both throwing events thanks to a strong Perry Last Chance Meet, where she placed second in the discus (96-4) and third in the shot put (31-4).
Robyn Wilson qualified in the 400 meters with the eighth fastest time in school history (1:02.98) and is the anchor on the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Senior Autumn Cline qualified in the javelin (95-6). “Autumn has been a tremendous athlete at PHS and I’m excited she gets to end on a high note,” Ball said.
Gabby Driver qualified in the high jump (PR 4-8).
The 4x100 (52.85) features Emma Macnab, Brianna Marinelli, Claire Hancock and Wilson with Chloe Hancock an alternate.
The 4x400 (4:23.98) consists of Claire Hancock, Megan Anderson, Chloe Hancock and Wilson, with alternates Darby MacFarlane and Marinelli.
The 4x800 (10:43.31) features Autumn Lynch, Alyssa Boerst, McKenzie Ball and MacFarlane and alternates Lydia Schouten and Emma Paine. Lynch qualified in the same relay two years ago.
Trevor Cline #2 in triple jumpSenior Trevor Cline leads seven Payson boys in action this weekend. That total includes two alternates.
Cline ranks second in the triple jump (43-5½) and beat the only one who’s gone longer this season, Snowflake’s Hunter Hall (43-10) in the Snowflake Last Chance Meet.
Cline also runs on the 4x100 relay that also qualified.
“Trevor has had an incredible athletic career at Payson High and it’s going to be exciting to see how he ends that career on Saturday,” Ball said.
Zack Ludtke’s (6-2) effort ranks tied for the fifth best high jump, just two inches back of the top height.
Hunter Lee qualified in the high jump (6-0) and long jump (20-3) and runs on the 4x100. Hunter Stanfield will also be busy after qualifying in the long jump (20-6) and javelin and running on the 4x100. Connor Hatch qualified in the 300 hurdles (42.35) and runs on the 4x100.
Braden Tenney and Carlos Rodriguez serve as alternates on the 4x100.
Tickets, masks, webcast
Tickets for the state meet are $10 for adults, $5 for students and active military and senior citizens. Children 5 and under are admitted for free.
Digital tickets are available through Go Fan. Masks may be required.
Saturday’s final day will be webcast live on the NFHS Network.