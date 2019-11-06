Payson upset host Queen Creek American Leadership Academy in a state tournament play-in game on Tuesday night to advance to the 3A state volleyball tournament.
The 23rd ranked Longhorns shocked the No. 10 Patriots 26-24, 25-21, 25-23 in the only upset of the eight play-in games involving teams ranked Nos. 9-24.
The top eight teams in the state rankings earned a bye into the state tournament, which takes place at Phoenix Camelback High on Friday and Saturday, with the championship game at Phoenix North High at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Longhorns face No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian at 3 p.m. Friday in an opening round contest. The winner moves on to the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday against the winner of the game between No. 9 Page and No. 8 Blue Ridge.
The semifinal game is at 1 p.m. Saturday.