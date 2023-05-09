OK, we have No. 1 Tucson Sabino, No. 2 Tucson Empire, No. 3 Yuma Catholic and No. 13 Payson.
Which one of these semifinalists for the 3A state softball championship is not like the others?
Few expected the Longhorns to remain alive this deep into the AIA 3A Softball Championship.
But one upset after another and here they are.
And they certainly believe in themselves after beating No. 4 Chandler Valley Christian 10-5 in the first round and rallied past No. 5 Page 5-4 in the quarterfinals on Friday at Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix.
It’s just the latest in a growing list of comeback wins for the Longhorns. Payson, which tied Holbrook and Snowflake for first place in the 3A East, is the only one of the trio still alive.
No. 10 Holbrook bowed out with a 15-2 loss to Empire in the quarterfinals and Snowflake, the No. 16 seed, lost 7-5 to No. 17 Coolidge in a play-in game.
Payson got by No. 20 Monument Valley 4-2 in a play-in game at Payson on April 26.
And the Longhorns just keep coming through with the game on the line. They scored two runs in the top of the seventh to snap the Sand Devils’ 18-game winning streak.
Page senior Calena Miller belted a home run to give Page a 4-3 lead in the sixth.
But Holdyn Waterman reached on a one-out error, advanced to second on a single to left by Brinna Hall and scored on a Chancie Deaton single up the middle that sent Hall to third. Hailey Bramlet’s sacrifice fly scored Hall to put Payson ahead.
But, Page didn’t go without a fight in the bottom of the seventh, as the first two hitters reached. Grace Jump led off by drawing a walk and moved to second on a single to center off the bat of Miakoda Whitehorse.
But Rayn Romero retired the next three batters, two by strikeout. The senior fanned seven on the night as Payson advanced to the state semifinals for the second time in three years.
To reach the title game for the fifth time in program history and try to claim the school’s first state softball crown, the Longhorns will need to get by a formidable foe in three-time defending 3A state champion Sabino (2020 tournament was canceled).
They meet at 5:30 p.m. today (May 9) at Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix.
Payson lost to Sabino in the 2021 3A title game. Several Longhorns played in that game and are happy for the chance to deny the Sabercats a fourth consecutive crown, and move within a game of claiming Payson’s first.
A win and the Longhorns will play in the state title game for the second time in three years and fifth time in program history.
The final is at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at ASU’s Farrington Softball Stadium. Yuma Catholic takes on Empire in the other semifinal at 5:30 p.m. today (May 9) at Tucson Amphitheater.
Sabino went 15-1 in ranking games to earn the top seed. The Sabercats beat Coolidge 10-0 in the first round and No. 9 Tanque Verde 11-0 in the quarterfinals.
Payson upset No. 4 Chandler Valley Christian 10-5 at VC in a first-round game on May 2.
“We’ve always been the underdog, at least people thought of us that way,” said Payson coach Christina Burke.
“But we’re putting ourselves on the map. They’re just such a great group of kids. No matter what, they just always seem to pull out of whatever mess we’re in. They’re just all so competitive. They all have one mindset. They all play as a team.”
Burke shifted several players around defensively ahead of the win at Valley Christian and stuck with it in the quarterfinal victory. That included shifting shortstop Bree Hall to third base, where she started the previous two seasons, moving Chancie Deaton to shortstop from second, moving outfielder Holdyn Waterman to second base and promoting freshman Logann Prock up from the junior varsity to start in right field.
Bree Hall is relishing another deep tournament run after playing a key role two years ago. And she’s have a blast as she’s often in the middle of the team’s late comebacks this sesaon.
“Getting to play our senior year with a group we’ve with since T-ball, it’s been incredible,” said the slugging senior. “We never give up.”
Against Page, Bree’s younger sister, junior Brinna Hall, went 3-for-4 with a triple and scored three runs from the leadoff position.
Deaton added two hits from the No. 2 spot, including a two-run triple in the third that briefly tied the game 2-2 after the Sand Devils scored single runs in each of the first two innings.
In the bottom of the first, Page leadoff hitter Tessa Cummings wound up on third on an error and Grace Jump drove her in with a hit. But Romero retired the next three batters, stranding Jump at third.
Calena Miller singled and scored on a double by Alysa Manson to put the Sand Devils up 2-0 in the second.
Page took a 3-2 lead in the third by answering Payson’s two runs with an RBI single by Kylee Sam after the first two batters reached on a single and a walk.
But left fielder Ivy Woolwine threw to Bree Hall who relayed home to catcher Hailey Bramlet to gun down another runner.
It’s just the latest in a season full of come-from-behind wins.
The excitement stayed with Romero on Friday night.
“My heart is still racing,” the senior pitcher said several minutes after getting the final out.
She’s OK with that.
“Every game we go neck-and-neck and we leave it all out on the field and we battle,” she said. “Every single game of ours has been spine-chilling and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Contact the reporter at