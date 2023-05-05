Bree Hall hits the ball during Payson's win over Monument Valley in the 3A state tournament play-in round at Payson on April 26. 2023. The Longhorns went on to beat No. 4 Chandler Valley Christian in the first round and faces No. 5 Page in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix.
Payson’s softball team looks to return to the 3A state softball semifinals for the second time in three years when it takes on Page in the quarterfinals at 7:30 tonight at Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix.
Page is the No. 5 seed. Payson (14-6) is No. 13.
Rankings didn't seem to matter much to the Longhorns as they "upset" No. 4 Chandler Valley Christian 10-5 at Valley Christian in the first round of the state softball tournament on Tuesday night. It was just the second loss in 17 games for the Trojans.
Now they face another team enjoying plenty of success this season against Page, which beat No. 12 Ironwood American Leadership Academy on Tuesday to improve to 18-1.
The winner moves on to the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Papago. The final is at 5:30 p.m. on May 13 at Arizona State University’s Farrington Softball Stadium.
No. 10 Holbrook, which tied Payson and Snowflake for first place in the 3A East Region, survived an 11-10 battle with host and No. 7 Phoenix Northwest Christian on Tuesday.
The two 3A East foes would meet in the final if both made it that far.
If Payson gets past Page, it will meet the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 9 Tucson Tanque Verde and No. 1 Sabino in the semifinals.