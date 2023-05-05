SBL PHS Bree Hall Connects
Bree Hall hits the ball during Payson's win over Monument Valley in the 3A state tournament play-in round at Payson on April 26. 2023. The Longhorns went on to beat No. 4 Chandler Valley Christian in the first round and faces No. 5 Page in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix.

Payson’s softball team looks to return to the 3A state softball semifinals for the second time in three years when it takes on Page in the quarterfinals at 7:30 tonight at Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix.

Page is the No. 5 seed. Payson (14-6) is No. 13.

