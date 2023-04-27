Chancie Deaton had a big night with a pair of extra-base hits and two runs in Payson's 4-2 3A state softball tournament play-in game on Wednesday. This slide into third may not have been a highlight, but she was safe and eventually scored a big run.
Payson’s softball team learned its next opponent as the Arizona Interscholastic Association reveals its state tournament brackets on Thursday.
Wednesday’s 4-2 win over visiting Monument Valley in a 3A state tournament play-in game left the Longhorns waiting to learn where they’d play next in their bid to go deep into the state tournament.
No. 13 Payson plays at No. 4 Chandler Valley Christian at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. The winner advances to the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5 at Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix against the winner of Tuesday’s No. 12 Ironwood ALA at No. 5 Page game.
The semifinals are at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 at Papago and the final at 5:30 p.m. on May 13 at Arizona State University’s Farmington Softball Stadium.
The Longhorns tied Holbrook and Snowflake for first place in the 3A East. But just the Horns and Roadrunners survived the play-in round, as No. 16 Snowflake lost 7-5 to No. 17 Coolidge at Snowflake on Wednesday.
No. 10 Holbrook beat No. 23 Chinle 13-3 at home to advance to play at No. 7 Phoenix Northwest Christian on Tuesday.
A fourth 3A East Region team, No. 19 Winslow, lost 8-6 in its play-in game at No. 14 West Foothills ALA.