SBL-Chancie Deaton Pretzel Slide
Chancie Deaton had a big night with a pair of extra-base hits and two runs in Payson's 4-2 3A state softball tournament play-in game on Wednesday. This slide into third may not have been a highlight, but she was safe and eventually scored a big run.

 Keith Morris

Payson’s softball team learned its next opponent as the Arizona Interscholastic Association reveals its state tournament brackets on Thursday.

Wednesday’s 4-2 win over visiting Monument Valley in a 3A state tournament play-in game left the Longhorns waiting to learn where they’d play next in their bid to go deep into the state tournament.

