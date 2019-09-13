Joshua Lyon wanted to do something to help veterans, while also growing the sport of softball in Payson.
His idea to hold a series of three slowpitch tournaments in Payson each year to help vets deal with some of the issues they face is quickly making a difference.
Lyon said they were able to donate a record $4,000 this year.
“Last year, we raised $2,000 and the first year it was $1,000,” Lyon said. “The tournaments are going really well and we have been getting great feedback.”
This year’s series wrapped up with the Home Runs For Vets Tournament at Rumsey Park Sept. 7-8.
The other tournaments in the series are the Payson Invitational in June and Beat The Heat in August.