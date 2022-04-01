Payson Special Olympians take over the high school track every Friday with thoughts of reaching the medal stand at the April 23 area meet at Sedona Red Rocks High School and the May 5-7 state meet at Raymond Kellis High in Glendale.
But it’s about more than competing for a medal. Just a few moments watching them practice shows that.
They relish just being with their teammates — their friends. The smiles show that. This is fun.
And healthy.
They’re all thrilled to be back after two years without track because of COVID-19 precautions.
Athletes ranging in age from 9 to their mid-60s compete in individual running distances, relays, shot put, softball throw, running long jump and turbo javelin. Each athlete can compete in three events.
Some participants are unified partners, which are athletes who don’t have a learning disability.
They look forward to the May 4 Law Enforcement Torch Parade ahead of the state meet. The parade begins at Chapman Auto at 9 a.m. and goes south down the Beeline Highway to Western Village.
The 19 athletes include: Landon Belcher, Lindsey Brewer, Jordan Cambier, Leland Cambier, Melody Hurwitz, Jacqueline Karrys, Rachel Kubas, Tim Meeske, Brandon Nicholson, Reagen Nightingale, Shelly Orr, Tod Orr, John Sexton, Jaherr Smith, Davis Thrower (unified partner), Madison Thrower, Reagan Thrower (unified partner), Jonathan Varner and Chrissy Wiley.
Ruby Lane serves as the head coach. She said Payson Special Olympics needs more volunteers and unified partners. For more information, call her at 928-595-2206.