A 3-1 loss to visiting Sedona Red Rock on Tuesday night wasn’t how Payson’s varsity volleyball players hoped to start the season.
But the Longhorns now look to learn from that experience and then put the tough defeat behind them. And they’ll have plenty of opportunities with many more games ahead.
Payson was scheduled to host Scottsdale Coronado on Thursday before traveling to take on two-time defending 2A state champion Scottsdale Christian on Sept. 10. The Longhorns play at Camp Verde on Sept. 12 before returning home to open 3A East play against Holbrook at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14. That leads into a very busy week as the Longhorns host rival Snowflake on Sept. 18, Chino Valley on Sept. 19 and the Payson Invitational on Sept. 20-21.
