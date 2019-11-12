An upset three days earlier got them into the state tournament.
But another one just wasn’t meant to be for Payson’s young volleyball team.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the No. 23 Longhorns beat No. 10 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy in a play-in game to earn a berth in the 16-team 3A state tournament.
Payson, the No. 16 seed in the tournament, showed No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian they weren’t pushovers early in their first-round game at Phoenix Camelback on Friday afternoon in a 25-20 first set loss. VCA went on to win the final two sets at 25-14 and 25-9.
Valley Christian’s roster features plenty of talented players from a club team that competes with the top teams in the nation. And that talent showed as the Trojans beat No. 9 Page in the quarterfinals on Friday night and No. 5 Odyssey Institute in the semifinals on Saturday before falling to No. 6 Phoenix Northwest Christian in the title match at Phoenix North High on Saturday night.
Payson beat then-No. 8 Show Low earlier this season. But it was the Longhorns’ win over ALA on Tuesday that serves as the highlight of the campaign for all the Longhorns, including the three seniors on the roster — America Benitez, Emily Daniels and Sadie Hazelo.
“I couldn’t be any prouder,” Benitez said. “We gave it all, we fought, and that’s what got us here.”
Daniels said she and her teammates had a blast.
“It was amazing,” she said of the win over ALA. “I’m really proud of our team. We had so much fun.”
Hazelo echoed the comments by her classmates.
“It was amazing,” she said. “It was so much fun. We just played so well together.”
Shelli Creighton wasn’t sure if she wanted to return to coaching at the high school level after about nine years away, but is glad she accepted the varsity head coaching position after Desire Burris stepped down after last season.
“I came into the season not really thrilled because I thought, ‘I’m retired,’ and they changed me,” she said. “The girls changed me.
“I’ve always loved the sport, but they’ve grown me into, I don’t know, a more compassionate person.
“I love them and they will always be close to my heart.”
She’s not sure about her future as the Longhorns’ coach, but will discuss it with her family.
But she’s proud of how her players battled the mighty Trojans, especially in the opening set.
“For us to come from a little town and go up against them 20-25 was unreal,” Creighton said. “They fought hard.”
She said assistant coaches Cassie Hendricks, Kamae Carnes and Kyleah Sayer deserve lots of credit for helping her and the team this season.
