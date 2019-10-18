Payson’s volleyball team enjoyed one of its biggest triumphs of the season by beating No. 8 Show Low in a five-set thriller in Wilson Dome on Oct. 8.
The Longhorns then beat Winslow 3-0 in the dome on Oct. 10 to square their record at 6-6.
“Between Alex Hagen and Kylee Carnes as the top hitters with Sadie Hazelo as their setter, Hope Jones’ dominant serving, America Benitez’s consistent passing, and Cadence White and Alex Hagen’s block, we were able to close the doors on both of those teams,” said coach Shelli Creighton.
Pneumonia sidelined Hazelo for the Winslow game, prompting lineup changes.
“Kylee Carnes was able to set for us against Winslow, which took her out of her normal defense and offense positions, but we were still able to win with the team’s aggressive play,” Creighton said.
The Longhorns hoped to knock off another top 10 team at No. 10 Blue Ridge on Tuesday, but came up on the short end of a 3-0 loss.
The Longhorns (6-7), who were No. 21 in Tuesday’s 3A state rankings, compete in the Florence Gopher Get Down today and Saturday.
They return to 3A East action at No. 6 Snowflake on Tuesday, Oct. 22 in the rematch of a game the Lobos won 3-0 in Payson on Sept. 18.