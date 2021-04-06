Payson beat visiting Blue Ridge 6-4 on Thursday, April 1 to earn a split of its two games in three days against the Yellow Jackets.
The Longhorns bounced back from an 8-4 loss in Lakeside on Tuesday, March 30 to move into a three-way tie for first place in the 3A East Region.
Payson (5-4) is 3-1 in the region, along with Snowflake (7-1) and Show Low (4-3). Winslow (1-1) is also tied in the loss column. Blue Ridge fell to 2-2 in the 3A East and 3-3 overall.
The Longhorns play a pair of 3A East games against Show Low this week. They play at Show Low at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 5 and host the Cougars at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7. They wrap up a three-game week with a non-region contest at Camp Verde at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10.
The Longhorns beat Blue Ridge despite managing just three hits. Seven walks helped. Chance Hagler was 2-for-2 with a walk. Dexter Waterman had a hit and a walk.
Blue Ridge batters collected four hits and drew six walks.
Jace O’Connor started and struck out seven Yellow Jackets in 4 2/3 innings of one-run pitching. Chance Hagler earned the win with 2 1/3 innings of one-hit, one-walk relief.