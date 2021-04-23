Herbert wins PMGA A Flight
Dave Herbert won the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association’s modified stableford format tournament on Wednesday, April 14 at Payson Golf Club. The scoring for this event included one point for a par, two points for birdies and three points for eagles.
Herbert scored 23 points to edge runner-up Russ Thornell (22) by one point. Lou Manganiello (19) finished third and Paul Christianson (18) fourth.
Dennis Schwebs (21) edged Bob Parkinson (20) for the B Flight title, with Alex Armenta (18) finishing third and Mike Anderson (17) fourth.
Bill Mullins and Danny Harder tied for the top spot in the C Flight with 19 points each. Mullins won on a scorecard playoff. John Calderwood and Mike Valentiner both scored 17 points, with Calderwood taking third on a scorecard playoff.
Randy Wood had the longest putt, sinking it from 7 feet 2 inches on #9.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Herbert on both #2 (5-10) and #17 (6-7½), Gary Cordell (#5, 17-5), Christianson (#8, 8-5) and Schwebs (#14, 12-7).
PMGA Masters
Marty Letterman’s 67 combined with the PGA pro he picked from the Masters, Jordan Spieth for 348 to win the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association’s Master Tournament on April 7 at Payson Golf Club.
Chip Yeomans (73) also picked Spieth to finish second (354). Paul Christianson (74) teamed with Tony Finau to finish third (359), while Russ Thornell (72) and J. Thomas teamed for 360 to place fourth.
Alex Armenta (71) and Zander Schauffele won the B Flight with 352, with Dennis Schwebs (72) and Jon Rahm combining for 354) to place second, Ian Capper (74) and Schauffele (355) finished third and Tyson McKee (73) and Patrick Reed (357) fourth.
George Spatz (78) and Rahm (355) won the C Flight, with Randy Wood (76) and Spieth (357) finishing second, Ron Fischer (71) and Justin Thomas (359) third and Bill Mullins (79) and Rahm (361) fourth.
Alex Armenta had the longest putt, sinking it from 8 feet 9 inches on #18. Closest-to-the-pin winners included Fischer (#2, 18-5), Dave Herbert (#5, 1-11½), Ken Althoff (#8, 4-6½), Tim Hughes (#14, 8-10½) and Danny Harder (#17, 2-4).
Adams, Nichols, Black win
Ann Adams, Debbie Nichols and Marilyn Black teamed up for a net 56 to win the Payson Women’s Golf Association 18-hole tournament at Payson Golf Club on Tuesday, April 13.
Nichols was closest-to-the-pin on #8 (6 feet 9 inches) and Black on #14 (18-6).
Quigley wins fewest putts
Mary Quigley with 13 won the Payson Niners Women’s Nine-Hole Golf Group’s Fewest Putts tournament at Payson Golf Club on Thursday, April 15. Betsy Schatz (16) finished second.
Firmin, Vincent know scores
Valerie Firmin and Debbie Vincent both know their golf games pretty well. Firmin predicted she’d shoot a score of 50 and did and Vincent predicted she’d shoot 57 and did.
The two won the Payson Women’s Nine-Hole Group’s Honest John Players event at Payson Golf Club on April 8.
Noel Grosnell was closest to the pin on #5, leaving her a putt of 10 feet 2½ inches.
Compiled by sports editor Keith Morris. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com